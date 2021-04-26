MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $69.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

