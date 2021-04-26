Microsoft (MSFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.