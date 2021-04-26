MiL.k Price Tops $1.96 (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $152.85 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00269159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.63 or 0.01014433 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00697615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,552.70 or 0.99930648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

