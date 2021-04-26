Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $42.79

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.79, but opened at $44.90. Mimecast shares last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 29,325 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Barclays cut their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 193.42, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,325. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

