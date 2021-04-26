Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $8.38 or 0.00015653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $455,278.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00284326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.00996085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00728161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.25 or 1.00134453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,545,869 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

