Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Reaches Market Cap of $37.07 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $739.54 or 0.01375481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $37.07 million and $5,208.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.35 or 0.01008711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00729844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,837.22 or 1.00132026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,125 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol.

