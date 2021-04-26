Mizuho Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

