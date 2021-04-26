ModiHost Price Tops $0.16 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $197,548.58 and $46,313.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.76 or 0.00722725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00094587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.11 or 0.07624252 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars.

