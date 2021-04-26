Moelis & Company (MC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

