Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce $29.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 616.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $60.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.65 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $59.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,566. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $506.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,601,626 shares of company stock worth $28,449,170. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.