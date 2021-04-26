Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 12.50-13.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.50-13.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $255.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.07.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

