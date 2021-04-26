Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors have lagged the industry in a year's time. The stock is further impacted by dismal top and bottom line results for fourth-quarter 2020. Decline in sales, lower financial volume, higher COGS per hectoliter and higher MG&A expenses hurt the bottom line. Net sales were mainly impacted by the COVID-induced weakness in Europe including on-premise restrictions in the U.K., which resulted in soft worldwide financial volume, as well as adverse channel mix. However, it is on track with its revitalization plan by streamlining the organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. It is focused on building strength of its iconic core brands, growing above-premium portfolio, expanding beyond beer and investing in capabilities to drive top line growth. Moreover, it provided a decent view for 2021.”

4/12/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $61.00.

3/25/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/19/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

