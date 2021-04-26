Monolith Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $19,316.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00064729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00746615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.25 or 0.07457540 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.