Morgan Stanley Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Ossiam boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

