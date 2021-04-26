Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prudential were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 1,383.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

