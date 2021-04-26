Morgan Stanley Boosts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $145.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $159.38 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

