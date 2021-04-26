Morgan Stanley Boosts The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $98.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.