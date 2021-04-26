Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,344 shares of company stock worth $6,609,281 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

