Morgan Stanley Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $96.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

HLNE stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

