Morgan Stanley Purchases 10,603 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $47.80.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.