Morgan Stanley Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.89.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $232.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.93. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $235.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.