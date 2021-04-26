Morgan Stanley Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $69.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

NYSE PNR opened at $64.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 92.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

