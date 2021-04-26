Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Viasat were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

VSAT opened at $47.68 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,384.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

