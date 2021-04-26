Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.