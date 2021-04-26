Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in PRA Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

PRAA stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

