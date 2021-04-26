mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $41.80 million and $3.65 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00064273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00743559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00094699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.57 or 0.07403637 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

