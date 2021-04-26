Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.60.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

