Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $30.82 Million (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and $5.57 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00065232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00738152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.80 or 0.07742689 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Coin Profile

MCI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.