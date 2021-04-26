Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 6,460,691 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,460,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,107,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,495,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 197,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EBND stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

