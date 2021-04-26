Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $50.44 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,185,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,439,000. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.11% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 757,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LEMB opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $45.54.

