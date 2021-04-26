Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce $17.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.64 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $51.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $59.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $331.47 million, with estimates ranging from $291.13 million to $396.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

MYOV stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,334,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

