Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.03.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.97 and a 52 week high of $163.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 80.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after buying an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 62.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

