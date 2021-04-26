National Bank Financial Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$13.77 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.43 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at C$611,787.06. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

