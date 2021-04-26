National Bank Financial Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.57.

TSE:L traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$69.43. 224,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.53. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

