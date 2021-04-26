Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $430,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

