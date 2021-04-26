Needham & Company LLC Lowers Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Hold

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $40.72 on Monday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 868,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,461. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.