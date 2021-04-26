Needham & Company LLC Trims Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Target Price to $108.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

HAE stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,775,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

