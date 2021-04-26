NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTST. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 58,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth $2,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.