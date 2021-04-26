Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $125.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $96.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,937. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

