Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Acquires $39,984.00 in Stock

Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $25.44 on Monday. Neuropace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

About Neuropace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

