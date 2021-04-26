New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.48). New Relic reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

