New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.68 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $65,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.02 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $145.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

