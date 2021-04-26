New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $94.45 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,365 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $94,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after acquiring an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $114.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.