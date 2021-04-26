New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $80,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $135.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.