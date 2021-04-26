Newmont’s (NEM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

