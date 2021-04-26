Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

