Newton 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Newton has a market cap of $23.09 million and $1.31 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00061014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00283749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.01 or 0.01007732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00722726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,329.75 or 1.00456148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.