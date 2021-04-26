NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.40

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 81 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.