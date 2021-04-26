NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.05% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,999,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,543 shares during the last quarter.

EMD stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

