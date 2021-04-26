NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $231,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.